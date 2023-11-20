The SMU Mustangs (3-1) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs made 42.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Mountaineers allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

In games SMU shot better than 44.9% from the field, it went 7-3 overall.

The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mountaineers ranked 201st.

Last year, the Mustangs put up 70.3 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 70.9 the Mountaineers allowed.

SMU went 9-7 last season when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU posted 70.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.8 more points than it averaged on the road (68.1).

In 2022-23, the Mustangs ceded 70.8 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 83.1.

SMU sunk 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged on the road (6.0 threes per game, 28.0% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SMU Upcoming Schedule