The SMU Mustangs (3-1) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

SMU Stats Insights

Last season, the Mustangs had a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents made.

SMU went 7-3 when it shot better than 44.9% from the field.

The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mountaineers finished 201st.

Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Mustangs averaged were just 0.6 fewer points than the Mountaineers gave up (70.9).

SMU went 9-7 last season when scoring more than 70.9 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU put up 70.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Mustangs surrendered 70.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 83.1.

In terms of three-point shooting, SMU performed better in home games last year, sinking 7.1 treys per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 28% three-point percentage on the road.

