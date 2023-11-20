SMU vs. West Virginia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 20
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The SMU Mustangs (3-1) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the SMU vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
SMU vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-3.5)
|143.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|SMU (-3.5)
|142.5
|-164
|+136
SMU vs. West Virginia Betting Trends (2022-23)
- SMU compiled an 11-18-0 record against the spread last season.
- Mustangs games went over the point total 19 out of 29 times last season.
- West Virginia put together a 17-15-0 ATS record last season.
- Last season, 19 of the Mountaineers' games went over the point total.
