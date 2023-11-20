Monday's contest that pits the SMU Mustangs (3-1) against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 71-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SMU, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM on November 20.

According to our computer prediction, SMU is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 3.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 143.5 over/under.

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Suncoast Credit Union Arena Line: SMU -3.5

SMU -3.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): SMU -185, West Virginia +150

SMU vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 71, West Virginia 67

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. West Virginia

Pick ATS: SMU (-3.5)



SMU (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (143.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU Performance Insights

With 70.3 points scored per game and 75.6 points allowed last season, SMU was 205th in the nation offensively and 323rd defensively.

The Mustangs were 210th in the nation in rebounds per game (31.3) and 329th in rebounds conceded (33.9) last year.

With 13.6 assists per game last year, SMU was 136th in the country.

The Mustangs made 6.3 3-pointers per game and shot 31.1% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 288th and 329th, respectively, in the nation.

SMU gave up 7.7 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.9% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 240th and 256th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season, the Mustangs took 33.7% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 66.3% from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.8% of the Mustangs' buckets were 3-pointers, and 75.2% were 2-pointers.

