Spurs vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Clippers (4-7) are favored (by 8.5 points) to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-10) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 230.5.
Spurs vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: KENS and BSSC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-8.5
|230.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played eight games this season that have gone over 230.5 combined points scored.
- San Antonio's matchups this season have a 235.3-point average over/under, 4.8 more points than this game's total.
- So far this year, San Antonio has compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread.
- The Spurs have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win two times (16.7%) in those contests.
- San Antonio has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by +300 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 25% chance of pulling out a win.
Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info
|Clippers vs Spurs Injury Report
|Clippers vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Clippers vs Spurs Prediction
|Clippers vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Clippers vs Spurs Player Props
|How to Watch Clippers vs Spurs
Spurs vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|4
|36.4%
|112.5
|223.7
|110.6
|234.8
|226
|Spurs
|8
|61.5%
|111.2
|223.7
|124.2
|234.8
|228.9
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- This year, San Antonio is 2-5-0 at home against the spread (.286 winning percentage). Away, it is 2-4-0 ATS (.333).
- The Spurs put up an average of 111.2 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 110.6 the Clippers give up.
- When it scores more than 110.6 points, San Antonio is 3-5 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
Spurs vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|4-9
|1-5
|11-2
|Clippers
|4-7
|2-1
|4-7
Spurs vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Spurs
|Clippers
|111.2
|112.5
|20
|17
|3-5
|0-2
|3-5
|0-2
|124.2
|110.6
|30
|9
|0-0
|4-4
|0-0
|4-4
