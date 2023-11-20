The Los Angeles Clippers (4-7) are favored (by 8.5 points) to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-10) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 230.5.

Spurs vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: KENS and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Clippers -8.5 230.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio has played eight games this season that have gone over 230.5 combined points scored.
  • San Antonio's matchups this season have a 235.3-point average over/under, 4.8 more points than this game's total.
  • So far this year, San Antonio has compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread.
  • The Spurs have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win two times (16.7%) in those contests.
  • San Antonio has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by +300 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 25% chance of pulling out a win.

Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info

Spurs vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Clippers 4 36.4% 112.5 223.7 110.6 234.8 226
Spurs 8 61.5% 111.2 223.7 124.2 234.8 228.9

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • This year, San Antonio is 2-5-0 at home against the spread (.286 winning percentage). Away, it is 2-4-0 ATS (.333).
  • The Spurs put up an average of 111.2 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 110.6 the Clippers give up.
  • When it scores more than 110.6 points, San Antonio is 3-5 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

Spurs vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Spurs and Clippers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Spurs 4-9 1-5 11-2
Clippers 4-7 2-1 4-7

Spurs vs. Clippers Point Insights

Spurs Clippers
111.2
Points Scored (PG)
 112.5
20
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
3-5
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 0-2
3-5
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 0-2
124.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.6
30
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 9
0-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 4-4
0-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-4

