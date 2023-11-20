The Los Angeles Clippers (4-7) are favored (by 8.5 points) to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-10) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 230.5.

Spurs vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: KENS and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -8.5 230.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played eight games this season that have gone over 230.5 combined points scored.

San Antonio's matchups this season have a 235.3-point average over/under, 4.8 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, San Antonio has compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread.

The Spurs have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win two times (16.7%) in those contests.

San Antonio has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by +300 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 25% chance of pulling out a win.

Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info

Spurs vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 4 36.4% 112.5 223.7 110.6 234.8 226 Spurs 8 61.5% 111.2 223.7 124.2 234.8 228.9

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

This year, San Antonio is 2-5-0 at home against the spread (.286 winning percentage). Away, it is 2-4-0 ATS (.333).

The Spurs put up an average of 111.2 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 110.6 the Clippers give up.

When it scores more than 110.6 points, San Antonio is 3-5 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

Spurs vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Spurs and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 4-9 1-5 11-2 Clippers 4-7 2-1 4-7

Spurs vs. Clippers Point Insights

Spurs Clippers 111.2 Points Scored (PG) 112.5 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 3-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-2 3-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-2 124.2 Points Allowed (PG) 110.6 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-4 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-4

