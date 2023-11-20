The San Antonio Spurs (3-10) will be monitoring two players on the injury report, including Devin Vassell, heading into a Monday, November 20 matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (4-7) at Frost Bank Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Spurs dropped their most recent game 120-108 against the Grizzlies on Saturday. Keldon Johnson's team-high 22 points paced the Spurs in the loss.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tre Jones PG Questionable Hamstring 9.0 4.3 6.0 Devin Vassell SG Questionable Adductor 20.7 3.0 1.7

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadricep)

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: KENS and BSSC

