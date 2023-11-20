The San Antonio Spurs (3-10) will attempt to turn around an eight-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (4-7) on November 20, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: CBS

Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Clippers have averaged.

San Antonio has compiled a 3-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.8% from the field.

The Clippers are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 24th.

The Spurs' 111.2 points per game are only 0.6 more points than the 110.6 the Clippers allow.

San Antonio is 3-5 when it scores more than 110.6 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs are better offensively, scoring 116 points per game, compared to 105.5 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 122.1 points per game at home, and 126.5 on the road.

In 2023-24 San Antonio is giving up 4.4 fewer points per game at home (122.1) than on the road (126.5).

This season the Spurs are averaging more assists at home (31.1 per game) than on the road (27.3).

Spurs Injuries