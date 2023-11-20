The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-4) host the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-4) at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Stonehill Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Commerce, Texas Venue: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M-Commerce has hit the over in one of five games with a set total.

The Lions are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

With their .400 ATS win percentages this year, both Texas A&M-Commerce (2-3-0 ATS) and Stonehill (2-3-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Stonehill Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M-Commerce 64.5 122.7 72.5 160.7 141.5 Stonehill 58.2 122.7 88.2 160.7 141.3

Additional Texas A&M-Commerce Insights & Trends

The Lions record 64.5 points per game, 23.7 fewer points than the 88.2 the Skyhawks give up.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Stonehill Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M-Commerce 2-3-0 1-4-0 Stonehill 2-3-0 3-2-0

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Stonehill Home/Away Splits

Texas A&M-Commerce Stonehill 1-0 Home Record 1-0 1-4 Away Record 0-4 0-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-0-0 2-3-0 Away ATS Record 1-3-0 113.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 57.0 54.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 0-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-1-0 1-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-1-0

