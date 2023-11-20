The Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-1) go up against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Utah Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Trailblazers put up 6.0 more points per game last year (75.1) than the Lions allowed their opponents to score (69.1).

When Utah Tech gave up fewer than 65.6 points last season, it went 9-1.

Last year, the Lions put up 65.6 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 70.1 the Trailblazers allowed.

Texas A&M-Commerce had an 8-2 record last season when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule