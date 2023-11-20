Monday's game between the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) and Houston Christian Huskies (1-3) matching up at Reed Arena has a projected final score of 78-49 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas A&M, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 20.

Their last time out, the Aggies lost 72-58 to Purdue on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 78, Houston Christian 49

Other SEC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Aggies were outscored by 7.0 points per game last season (posting 56.9 points per game, 323rd in college basketball, while allowing 63.9 per contest, 171st in college basketball) and had a -203 scoring differential.

With 53.7 points per game in SEC matchups, Texas A&M put up 3.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (56.9 PPG).

The Aggies scored 58.3 points per game in home games last season. In away games, they averaged 51.0 points per contest.

Texas A&M allowed 58.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69.1 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.