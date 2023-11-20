The Houston Christian Huskies (1-3) will try to break a three-game road losing streak at the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up an average of 58.7 points per game last year, 5.2 fewer points than the 63.9 the Aggies allowed to opponents.

Houston Christian went 7-1 last season when giving up fewer than 56.9 points.

Last year, the Aggies put up 56.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 63.1 the Huskies allowed.

Texas A&M went 6-3 last season when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Last season, the Aggies had a 35.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 14.6% lower than the 50.2% of shots the Huskies' opponents made.

The Huskies shot at a 28.5% clip from the field last season, 15.3 percentage points fewer than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.

Texas A&M Schedule