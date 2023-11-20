How to Watch the Texas Southern vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (4-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (1-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Texas Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
Texas Southern vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Texas Southern Tigers average just 4.1 more points per game (68.7) than the LSU Tigers give up to opponents (64.6).
- LSU is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 68.7 points.
- The 96.2 points per game the LSU Tigers average are 29.5 more points than the Texas Southern Tigers give up (66.7).
- LSU is 4-1 when scoring more than 66.7 points.
- Texas Southern is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 96.2 points.
- The LSU Tigers are making 52.2% of their shots from the field, 16.7% higher than the Texas Southern Tigers concede to opponents (35.5%).
Texas Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 76-59
|The Pit
|11/14/2023
|North American
|W 109-67
|Health & PE Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|L 57-38
|Chartway Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|SFA
|-
|Health & PE Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
