When the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, Travis Kelce will be up against a Eagles pass defense featuring Darius Slay. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, check out the following article.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Travis Kelce Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 83.7 10.5 3 75 10.14

Travis Kelce vs. Darius Slay Insights

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs' Offense

Travis Kelce's 597 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 72 times and has registered 57 receptions and four touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Kansas City has the seventh-most in the NFL, with 2,384 (264.9 per game).

The Chiefs' scoring average on offense is 23.1 points per game, 15th in the league.

Kansas City has been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 37.8 times contest, which is sixth in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Chiefs pass the ball more frequently than most of the league, throwing 50 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (58.1% red-zone pass rate), which ranks third in the NFL.

Darius Slay & the Eagles' Defense

Darius Slay leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 40 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Philadelphia has been one of the lesser defenses in the league, allowing the eighth-most pass yards in the NFL (257 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 30th with 19 passing touchdowns allowed.

This year, the Eagles have surrendered 195 points, ranking 14th in the league with 21.7 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they are 10th in the NFL with 2,910 total yards allowed (323.3 per contest).

Philadelphia has given up more than 100 receiving yards to four players this season.

The Eagles have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Travis Kelce vs. Darius Slay Advanced Stats

Travis Kelce Darius Slay Rec. Targets 72 58 Def. Targets Receptions 57 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.5 39 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 597 40 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 74.6 5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 279 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

