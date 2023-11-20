Monday's contest between the UConn Huskies (4-0) and the Texas Longhorns (4-0) at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 77-72 based on our computer prediction, with UConn taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 20.

Based on our computer prediction, Texas is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 6.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 144.5 over/under.

UConn vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: UConn -6.5

UConn -6.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Texas +200

UConn vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Texas 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Texas

Pick ATS: Texas (+6.5)



Texas (+6.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



UConn Performance Insights

On offense, UConn was the 30th-ranked squad in the nation (78.6 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 34th (64.1 points conceded per game).

Last year, the Huskies were 10th-best in the nation in rebounds (36.5 per game) and fourth-best in rebounds conceded (26.5).

At 17.5 assists per game, UConn was fourth-best in the country last season.

The Huskies were 30th in the country in 3-pointers made (9.1 per game) and 67th in 3-point percentage (36.3%) last season.

Last year, UConn was third-best in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (5 per game) and 12th-best in defensive 3-point percentage (29.7%).

UConn attempted 41.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 32.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempted 58.3% of its shots, with 67.4% of its makes coming from there.

Texas Performance Insights

Last year Texas posted 78 points per game (36th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 67.8 points per contest (105th-ranked).

The Longhorns averaged 31.7 rebounds per game (183rd-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 30.8 rebounds per contest (155th-ranked).

Texas was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it delivered 16.2 per game (16th-best in college basketball).

With 14.9 forced turnovers per game, the Longhorns were 25th-best in college basketball. They ranked 84th in college basketball by committing 10.9 turnovers per contest.

The Longhorns made 7.2 threes per game (200th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 34.6% shooting percentage (156th-ranked) from three-point land.

Texas ranked 64th in the country with 6.3 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 96th with a 32.4% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Last season Texas took 65.5% two-pointers, accounting for 74.8% of the team's baskets. It shot 34.5% threes (25.2% of the team's baskets).

