How to Watch UTSA vs. Houston Christian on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (1-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Houston Christian Huskies (0-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Sharp Gymnasium. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UTSA vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
UTSA Stats Insights
- Last season, the Roadrunners had a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.7% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Huskies' opponents hit.
- UTSA had a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 49.7% from the field.
- The Huskies ranked 210th in rebounding in college basketball. The Roadrunners finished 178th.
- Last year, the Roadrunners put up 13.8 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Huskies gave up (83.1).
- UTSA had a 3-0 record last season when putting up more than 83.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UTSA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, UTSA put up 1.8 more points per game (70) than it did in road games (68.2).
- At home, the Roadrunners surrendered 11.7 fewer points per game (71.8) than when playing on the road (83.5).
- UTSA drained 7.8 treys per game, which was one more than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% at home and 34.1% on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTSA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 102-76
|Williams Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Lamar
|L 90-82
|Montagne Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Texas State
|L 72-62
|Strahan Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/25/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.