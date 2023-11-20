Monday's contest that pits the Houston Christian Huskies (0-2) against the UTSA Roadrunners (1-3) at Sharp Gymnasium has a projected final score of 85-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston Christian, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 20.

There is no line set for the game.

UTSA vs. Houston Christian Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Houston, Texas

Venue: Sharp Gymnasium

UTSA vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston Christian 85, UTSA 76

Spread & Total Prediction for UTSA vs. Houston Christian

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston Christian (-8.7)

Houston Christian (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 161.3

UTSA Performance Insights

UTSA was ranked 235th in college basketball offensively last season with 69.3 points per game, while defensively it was 25th-worst (76.6 points allowed per game).

The Roadrunners ranked 178th in college basketball with 31.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 329th with 33.9 rebounds allowed per game.

UTSA didn't produce many assists last year, ranking 16th-worst in the country with 10.5 assists per contest.

The Roadrunners were 294th in the nation with 13.1 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 287th with 10.7 forced turnovers per game.

The Roadrunners ranked 192nd in the nation with 7.3 threes per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 221st with a 33.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Last season UTSA allowed 7.9 three-pointers per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.7% (247th-ranked) from three-point land.

Last year UTSA took 61.5% two-pointers, accounting for 68.6% of the team's buckets. It shot 38.5% threes (31.4% of the team's baskets).

