How to Watch the UTSA vs. Texas Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the UTSA Roadrunners (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The Roadrunners have won three games in a row.
UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA vs. Texas Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Roadrunners' 64.8 points per game last year were only two fewer points than the 66.8 the Red Raiders gave up.
- When UTSA gave up fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 8-7.
- Last year, the Red Raiders scored just 1.6 more points per game (68.9) than the Roadrunners gave up (67.3).
- Texas Tech had a 13-4 record last season when scoring more than 67.3 points.
- The Red Raiders made 37.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 14.5 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners allowed to their opponents (22.7%).
- The Roadrunners shot 39.1% from the field, 7.2% lower than the 46.3% the Red Raiders' opponents shot last season.
UTSA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 58-55
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|W 66-59
|American Bank Center
|11/18/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|W 70-66
|College Park Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
