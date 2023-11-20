Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Wichita County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wichita County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Burkburnett High School at Vernon High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 20

12:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Vernon, TX

Vernon, TX Conference: 4A - District 5

4A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita Christian School at Gold-Burg High School