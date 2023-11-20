Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Williamson County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holland High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Florence, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.