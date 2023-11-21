Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bastrop County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Bastrop County, Texas is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bastrop County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elgin High School at Rudder High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
