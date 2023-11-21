There is high school basketball action in Bexar County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.

Bexar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

San Antonio Christian School at Harlandale High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21

1:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Alamo Heights High School at New Braunfels High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 21

2:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Concordia High School at Lutheran High School - San Antonio

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 21

4:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Mary's Hall School at Prescott High School