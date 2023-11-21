Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brazos County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Brazos County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Brazos County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waller High School at Bryan High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elgin High School at Rudder High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntsville High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
