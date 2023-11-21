Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 21
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A pair of MAC teams meet when the Buffalo Bulls (3-8) take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-6) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Bulls are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 35.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Buffalo, New York
- Venue: UB Stadium
Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Buffalo (-6.5)
|35.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Buffalo (-5.5)
|35.5
|-205
|+168
Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- Buffalo has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bulls have covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Eastern Michigan has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
Buffalo & Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Eastern Michigan
|To Win the MAC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
