Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Comanche County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Comanche County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Comanche County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ranger High School at Sidney High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Sidney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
