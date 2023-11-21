Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dickens County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Dickens County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dickens County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Spur High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Spur, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.