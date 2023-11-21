Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Erath County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Erath County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Erath County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stephenville High School at McGregor High School
- Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on November 21
- Location: McGregor, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huckabay High School at Slidell High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Decatur, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookesmith School at Lingleville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Lingleville, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.