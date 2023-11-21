Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Fayette County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Schulenburg High School at Hallettsville High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Hallettsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
