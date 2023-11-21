Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fort Bend County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Fort Bend County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
James E Taylor High School at Austin High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 21
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearland High School at Ridge Point High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robert E Lee High School at Kempner High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strake Jesuit College Prep at Hightower High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Van Vleck High School at Needville High School
- Game Time: 1:15 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Needville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
