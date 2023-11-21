Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Frio County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Frio County, Texas today? We have the information below.
Frio County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dilley High School at Harmony School of Excellence - Laredo
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Laredo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
