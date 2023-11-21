Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McMullen County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in McMullen County, Texas today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McMullen County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jourdanton High School at McMullen County High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.