Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Parker County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Parker County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Parker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Millsap High School at Poolville High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Poolville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aledo High School at South Hills High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holliday High School at Springtown High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Springtown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita Falls High School at Peaster High School
- Game Time: 1:15 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Weatherford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
