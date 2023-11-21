Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Potter County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Potter County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Potter County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Randall High School at Monterey High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tascosa High School at Lubbock High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.