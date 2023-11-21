Tuesday's game features the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) facing off at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena (on November 21) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-71 win for Prairie View A&M.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Richmond, Kentucky

Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Prairie View A&M 78, Eastern Kentucky 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Prairie View A&M (-6.1)

Prairie View A&M (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 74.2 points per game (205th in college basketball) while allowing 72.0 per contest (213th in college basketball). They have a +11 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Prairie View A&M wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.2 boards. It records 36.2 rebounds per game (112th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.0.

Prairie View A&M makes 3.6 three-pointers per game (354th in college basketball) while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc (308th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 5.2 per game at 29.9%.

Prairie View A&M has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.6 per game (218th in college basketball) while forcing 15.6 (47th in college basketball).

