How to Watch the Sam Houston vs. Texas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Texas State Bobcats (3-0) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Strahan Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sam Houston vs. Texas State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bearkats' 67.9 points per game last year were 8.7 more points than the 59.2 the Bobcats allowed to opponents.
- Sam Houston went 11-5 last season when giving up fewer than 67.5 points.
- Last year, the Bobcats scored just 1.0 fewer point per game (67.5) than the Bearkats gave up (68.5).
- Texas State went 10-1 last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sam Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 67-65
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Houston
|L 106-65
|Fertitta Center
|11/17/2023
|Schreiner
|W 96-43
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|@ Texas State
|-
|Strahan Arena
|11/25/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.