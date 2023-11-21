The Utah State Aggies (4-1) face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

SFA vs. Utah State Game Information

SFA Players to Watch

  • Great Osobor: 21.8 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Darius Brown II: 11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mason Falslev: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Josh Uduje: 11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ian Martinez: 8.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

SFA vs. Utah State Stat Comparison

Utah State Rank Utah State AVG SFA AVG SFA Rank
83rd 81.6 Points Scored 86.4 42nd
99th 65.2 Points Allowed 69.8 176th
79th 37.6 Rebounds 32.2 247th
181st 9.4 Off. Rebounds 7.8 276th
273rd 6.0 3pt Made 8.6 88th
20th 19.0 Assists 16.6 62nd
145th 11.4 Turnovers 17.6 363rd

