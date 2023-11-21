SFA vs. Utah State November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah State Aggies (4-1) face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
SFA vs. Utah State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
SFA Players to Watch
- Great Osobor: 21.8 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Darius Brown II: 11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mason Falslev: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ian Martinez: 8.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
Utah State Players to Watch
SFA vs. Utah State Stat Comparison
|Utah State Rank
|Utah State AVG
|SFA AVG
|SFA Rank
|83rd
|81.6
|Points Scored
|86.4
|42nd
|99th
|65.2
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|176th
|79th
|37.6
|Rebounds
|32.2
|247th
|181st
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|276th
|273rd
|6.0
|3pt Made
|8.6
|88th
|20th
|19.0
|Assists
|16.6
|62nd
|145th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|17.6
|363rd
