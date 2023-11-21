Southland Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Southland squads are on Tuesday's college basketball schedule for two games, including the Texas A&M-CC Islanders playing the Santa Clara Broncos.
Southland Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Alcorn State Braves at New Orleans Privateers
|7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Santa Clara Broncos
|9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
