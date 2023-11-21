Tuesday's game between the TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) and Alcorn State Braves (1-4) matching up at Schollmaier Arena has a projected final score of 91-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored TCU, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

TCU vs. Alcorn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

TCU vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 91, Alcorn State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Alcorn State

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-28.9)

TCU (-28.9) Computer Predicted Total: 153.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU Performance Insights

TCU was 90th in college basketball in points scored (75.3 per game) and 123rd in points allowed (68.4) last season.

The Horned Frogs grabbed 33.3 rebounds per game and conceded 31.9 boards last season, ranking 86th and 231st, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season TCU was 18th-best in college basketball in assists with 16.1 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Horned Frogs were 23rd-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (5.6) last year. They were ranked 331st in 3-point percentage at 31%.

Giving up 6.3 3-pointers per game and conceding 30.8% from beyond the arc last year, TCU was 64th and 31st in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

TCU attempted 70.1% of its shots from inside the arc, and 29.9% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 79.6% of TCU's baskets were 2-pointers, and 20.4% were 3-pointers.

