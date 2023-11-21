TCU vs. Alcorn State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 21
The TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) are heavily favored (by 27.5 points) to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Alcorn State Braves (1-4) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is 148.5.
TCU vs. Alcorn State Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Schollmaier Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|TCU
|-27.5
|148.5
TCU Betting Records & Stats
- In 11 games last season, TCU and its opponents went over 148.5 total points.
- TCU's outings last season had an average of 143.7 points, 4.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- TCU won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.
- Alcorn State's .517 ATS win percentage (15-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than TCU's .455 mark (15-18-0 ATS Record).
TCU vs. Alcorn State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 148.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|TCU
|11
|33.3%
|75.3
|143
|68.4
|139
|142.4
|Alcorn State
|8
|27.6%
|67.7
|143
|70.6
|139
|136.8
Additional TCU Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 75.3 points per game the Horned Frogs averaged were only 4.7 more points than the Braves allowed (70.6).
- TCU had a 13-6 record against the spread and an 18-3 record overall last season when putting up more than 70.6 points.
TCU vs. Alcorn State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 27.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|TCU
|15-18-0
|0-2
|16-17-0
|Alcorn State
|15-14-0
|0-1
|15-14-0
TCU vs. Alcorn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|TCU
|Alcorn State
|13-4
|Home Record
|7-2
|4-7
|Away Record
|10-10
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|11-6-0
|77.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.8
|72.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.2
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-4-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-8-0
