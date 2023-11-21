The TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) are heavily favored (by 27.5 points) to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Alcorn State Braves (1-4) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is 148.5.

TCU vs. Alcorn State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -27.5 148.5

TCU Betting Records & Stats

In 11 games last season, TCU and its opponents went over 148.5 total points.

TCU's outings last season had an average of 143.7 points, 4.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

TCU won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Alcorn State's .517 ATS win percentage (15-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than TCU's .455 mark (15-18-0 ATS Record).

TCU vs. Alcorn State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 148.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 11 33.3% 75.3 143 68.4 139 142.4 Alcorn State 8 27.6% 67.7 143 70.6 139 136.8

Additional TCU Insights & Trends

Last year, the 75.3 points per game the Horned Frogs averaged were only 4.7 more points than the Braves allowed (70.6).

TCU had a 13-6 record against the spread and an 18-3 record overall last season when putting up more than 70.6 points.

TCU vs. Alcorn State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 27.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 15-18-0 0-2 16-17-0 Alcorn State 15-14-0 0-1 15-14-0

TCU vs. Alcorn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Alcorn State 13-4 Home Record 7-2 4-7 Away Record 10-10 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 11-6-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

