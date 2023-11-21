The Texas Southern Tigers (0-4) will attempt to end a four-game losing skid when visiting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Mabee Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas Southern Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles gave up to their opponents (41.6%).
  • Texas Southern went 8-10 when it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles ranked 256th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 48th.
  • The Tigers put up only 1.0 fewer point per game last year (69.2) than the Golden Eagles allowed their opponents to score (70.2).
  • When it scored more than 70.2 points last season, Texas Southern went 7-7.

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas Southern scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than away (64.5) last season.
  • At home, the Tigers gave up 70.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 74.3.
  • Texas Southern made more 3-pointers at home (5.1 per game) than away (4.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.6%) than on the road (29.1%).

Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Arizona State L 63-52 Desert Financial Arena
11/16/2023 @ Virginia L 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena
11/18/2023 @ Creighton L 82-50 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/21/2023 @ Oral Roberts - Mabee Center
11/25/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center
11/28/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

