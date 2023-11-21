Tuesday's game features the McNeese Cowboys (4-1) and the Texas State Bobcats (2-2) facing off at Thomas Assembly Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-63 win for heavily favored McNeese according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Texas State vs. McNeese Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

Texas State vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 80, Texas State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas State vs. McNeese

Computer Predicted Spread: McNeese (-16.6)

McNeese (-16.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Texas State Performance Insights

With 66.0 points per game on offense, Texas State ranked 318th in the nation last season. At the other end of the court, it surrendered 66.7 points per contest, which ranked 73rd in college basketball.

Last season the Bobcats averaged 29.9 rebounds per game (283rd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 28.0 rebounds per contest (28th-ranked).

Texas State put up just 9.9 dimes per game, which ranked sixth-worst in college basketball.

The Bobcats committed 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.6 turnovers per contest (206th-ranked).

The Bobcats struggled when it came to three-pointers last year, ranking 0-worst in the nation in treys made per game (4.4) and 18th-worst in three-point percentage (30.7%).

Last year Texas State gave up 6.2 threes per game (51st-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 36.1% (313th-ranked) from three-point land.

Texas State attempted 40.5 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 73.9% of the shots it took (and 81.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 14.3 treys per contest, which were 26.1% of its shots (and 18.2% of the team's buckets).

