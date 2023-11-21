The McNeese Cowboys (1-0) face the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. McNeese Game Information

Texas State Top Players (2022-23)

Mason Harrell: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

McNeese Top Players (2022-23)

Christian Shumate: 15.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

Texas State vs. McNeese Stat Comparison (2022-23)

McNeese Rank McNeese AVG Texas State AVG Texas State Rank 241st 69.2 Points Scored 66 318th 319th 75.4 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd 163rd 32 Rebounds 29.9 283rd 23rd 10.8 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 149th 7.6 3pt Made 4.4 359th 313th 11.3 Assists 9.9 353rd 323rd 13.7 Turnovers 10.9 84th

