The UTEP Miners (4-0) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning run when taking on the California Golden Bears (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. It airs at 12:30 AM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UTEP vs. Cal Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET
  • Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
  • TV: CBS Sports Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UTEP Stats Insights

  • The Miners shot 44.8% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.
  • In games UTEP shot better than 45.2% from the field, it went 9-4 overall.
  • The Golden Bears ranked 351st in rebounding in college basketball. The Miners finished 183rd.
  • Last year, the Miners recorded only 1.6 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Golden Bears allowed (70.1).
  • When UTEP scored more than 70.1 points last season, it went 9-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively UTEP performed better at home last season, posting 69.9 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game away from home.
  • The Miners ceded 63.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.7).
  • UTEP averaged 4.8 treys per game with a 28.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged away from home (4.9, 30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTEP Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 USAO W 123-72 Don Haskins Center
11/13/2023 UCSB W 89-76 Don Haskins Center
11/17/2023 Austin Peay W 71-63 Don Haskins Center
11/21/2023 Cal - JSerra Pavilion
11/25/2023 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion
11/29/2023 Texas A&M-CC - Don Haskins Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.