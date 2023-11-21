The UTEP Miners (4-0) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning run when taking on the California Golden Bears (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. It airs at 12:30 AM ET on CBS Sports Network.

UTEP vs. Cal Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California TV: CBS Sports Network

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners shot 44.8% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.

In games UTEP shot better than 45.2% from the field, it went 9-4 overall.

The Golden Bears ranked 351st in rebounding in college basketball. The Miners finished 183rd.

Last year, the Miners recorded only 1.6 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Golden Bears allowed (70.1).

When UTEP scored more than 70.1 points last season, it went 9-4.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UTEP performed better at home last season, posting 69.9 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game away from home.

The Miners ceded 63.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.7).

UTEP averaged 4.8 treys per game with a 28.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged away from home (4.9, 30.9%).

UTEP Upcoming Schedule