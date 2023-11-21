How to Watch UTEP vs. Cal on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UTEP Miners (4-0) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning run when taking on the California Golden Bears (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. It airs at 12:30 AM ET on CBS Sports Network.
UTEP vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET
- Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
UTEP Stats Insights
- The Miners shot 44.8% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.
- In games UTEP shot better than 45.2% from the field, it went 9-4 overall.
- The Golden Bears ranked 351st in rebounding in college basketball. The Miners finished 183rd.
- Last year, the Miners recorded only 1.6 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Golden Bears allowed (70.1).
- When UTEP scored more than 70.1 points last season, it went 9-4.
UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UTEP performed better at home last season, posting 69.9 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game away from home.
- The Miners ceded 63.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.7).
- UTEP averaged 4.8 treys per game with a 28.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged away from home (4.9, 30.9%).
UTEP Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|USAO
|W 123-72
|Don Haskins Center
|11/13/2023
|UCSB
|W 89-76
|Don Haskins Center
|11/17/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 71-63
|Don Haskins Center
|11/21/2023
|Cal
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|Don Haskins Center
