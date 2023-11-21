Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Van Zandt County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Van Zandt County, Texas today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Van Zandt County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edgewood High School at Dodd City High School
- Game Time: 1:15 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Dodd City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
