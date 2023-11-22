The No. 13 Baylor Bears (4-0) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Oregon State Beavers (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Baylor vs. Oregon State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bears had a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Beavers' opponents knocked down.
  • In games Baylor shot higher than 42.7% from the field, it went 16-5 overall.
  • The Beavers ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bears finished 283rd.
  • Last year, the Bears put up 77.0 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 67.0 the Beavers gave up.
  • Baylor went 17-6 last season when scoring more than 67.0 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Baylor posted 82.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged away from home (71.1).
  • At home, the Bears ceded 9.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than when playing on the road (75.9).
  • At home, Baylor averaged 1.0 more three-pointers per game (10.1) than when playing on the road (9.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to on the road (35.8%).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 John Brown W 96-70 Ferrell Center
11/12/2023 Gardner-Webb W 77-62 Ferrell Center
11/14/2023 UMKC W 99-61 Ferrell Center
11/22/2023 Oregon State - Barclays Center
11/28/2023 Nicholls State - Ferrell Center
12/2/2023 Northwestern State - Ferrell Center

