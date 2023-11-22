The No. 13 Baylor Bears (4-0) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Oregon State Beavers (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Baylor vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

Last season, the Bears had a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Beavers' opponents knocked down.

In games Baylor shot higher than 42.7% from the field, it went 16-5 overall.

The Beavers ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bears finished 283rd.

Last year, the Bears put up 77.0 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 67.0 the Beavers gave up.

Baylor went 17-6 last season when scoring more than 67.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor posted 82.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged away from home (71.1).

At home, the Bears ceded 9.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than when playing on the road (75.9).

At home, Baylor averaged 1.0 more three-pointers per game (10.1) than when playing on the road (9.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to on the road (35.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Upcoming Schedule