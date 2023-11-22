How to Watch Baylor vs. Oregon State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The No. 13 Baylor Bears (4-0) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Oregon State Beavers (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Baylor vs. Oregon State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Virginia vs West Virginia (6:00 PM ET | November 22)
- Georgia Tech vs Cincinnati (7:00 PM ET | November 22)
- Central Arkansas vs Kansas State (8:00 PM ET | November 22)
Baylor Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bears had a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Beavers' opponents knocked down.
- In games Baylor shot higher than 42.7% from the field, it went 16-5 overall.
- The Beavers ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bears finished 283rd.
- Last year, the Bears put up 77.0 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 67.0 the Beavers gave up.
- Baylor went 17-6 last season when scoring more than 67.0 points.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Baylor posted 82.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged away from home (71.1).
- At home, the Bears ceded 9.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than when playing on the road (75.9).
- At home, Baylor averaged 1.0 more three-pointers per game (10.1) than when playing on the road (9.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to on the road (35.8%).
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|John Brown
|W 96-70
|Ferrell Center
|11/12/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 77-62
|Ferrell Center
|11/14/2023
|UMKC
|W 99-61
|Ferrell Center
|11/22/2023
|Oregon State
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/28/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Ferrell Center
