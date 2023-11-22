Wednesday's game that pits the Baylor Bears (4-0) versus the Oregon State Beavers (3-1) at Barclays Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 92-63 in favor of Baylor, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 22.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Oregon State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Baylor vs. Oregon State Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 92, Oregon State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Oregon State

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-28.2)

Baylor (-28.2) Computer Predicted Total: 154.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Baylor Performance Insights

Baylor ranked 55th in the country last season with 77 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 184th with 70.3 points allowed per game.

The Bears were 283rd in the nation with 29.9 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 59th with 29.1 rebounds allowed per game.

Baylor ranked 95th in the nation with 14.2 dimes per contest.

Last year the Bears committed 11.8 turnovers per game (175th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.9 turnovers per contest (102nd-ranked).

The Bears were top-25 last year in three-point shooting, 18th-best in college basketball with 9.5 treys per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 44th with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown.

Last season Baylor allowed 6.9 three-pointers per game (140th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 32.5% (103rd-ranked) from three-point land.

Last season Baylor took 55.1% two-pointers, accounting for 63.3% of the team's buckets. It shot 44.9% from three-point land (36.7% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.