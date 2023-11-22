The Baylor Bears (2-0) will play the Oregon State Beavers (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN2.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Baylor vs. Oregon State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Baylor Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Top Players (2022-23)

  • Adam Flagler: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keyonte George: 15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jalen Bridges: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK
  • LJ Cryer: 15 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Flo Thamba: 5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Pope: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Glenn Taylor Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Michael Rataj: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dzmitry Ryuny: 4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tyler Bilodeau: 7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. Oregon State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon State Rank Oregon State AVG Baylor AVG Baylor Rank
356th 61.2 Points Scored 77 55th
82nd 67 Points Allowed 70.3 184th
328th 28.5 Rebounds 29.9 283rd
309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd
315th 6 3pt Made 9.5 18th
350th 10.2 Assists 14.2 95th
272nd 12.8 Turnovers 11.8 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.