Sportsbooks have listed player props for Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and others when the Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: +104)

The 29.7 points Tatum has scored per game this season is 0.2 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (29.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.0 per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +132) 2.5 (Over: +128)

Jaylen Brown's 24.7 points per game are 2.2 more than Wednesday's prop total.

He has grabbed 6.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Brown's assists average -- 2.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Wednesday's prop bet.

His 3.7 made three-pointers average is 1.2 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: -200)

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.2 more than Wednesday's prop total.

He has pulled down 7.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Porzingis averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 1.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +126)

Wednesday's over/under for Antetokounmpo is 28.5 points, 4.0 more than his season average.

He averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 10.5).

Antetokounmpo's assist average -- 3.0 -- is 2.5 lower than Wednesday's over/under (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +118) 6.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -106)

The 22.5 points Damian Lillard has scored per game this season is 3.0 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (25.5).

He has averaged 1.5 more rebounds per game (6.0) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Lillard's season-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Lillard's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

