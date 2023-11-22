The San Antonio Spurs (3-11) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (5-7) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSC

BSSW and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 118 - Spurs 111

Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 8.5)

Spurs (+ 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-7.2)

Clippers (-7.2) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.8

The Clippers' .417 ATS win percentage (5-7-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .286 mark (4-10-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 75% of the time. That's more often than San Antonio covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (14.3%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Los Angeles does it less often (33.3% of the time) than San Antonio (78.6%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Clippers are 5-3, while the Spurs are 2-11 as moneyline underdogs.

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs are 22nd in the league in points scored (110.3 per game) and second-worst in points allowed (124.1).

San Antonio is 22nd in the league in rebounds per game (42.4) and 21st in rebounds allowed (44.9).

The Spurs are third-best in the league in assists (28.9 per game) in 2023-24.

San Antonio is the third-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (16) and 23rd in turnovers forced (12.8).

In 2023-24, the Spurs are 15th in the league in 3-point makes (12.4 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (34.9%).

