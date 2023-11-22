The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at McDermott Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
  • Last season, Incarnate Word had an 8-7 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Cardinals ranked 256th.
  • The Cardinals scored an average of 70.8 points per game last year, just 0.5 more points than the 70.3 the Gamecocks allowed to opponents.
  • Incarnate Word went 7-8 last season when it scored more than 70.3 points.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Incarnate Word averaged 8.5 more points per game at home (75.5) than on the road (67.0).
  • At home, the Cardinals gave up 70.5 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word sunk more 3-pointers on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (36.2%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Tulsa L 85-71 Donald W. Reynolds Center
11/14/2023 Schreiner W 104-63 McDermott Center
11/18/2023 @ UAPB W 100-81 H.O. Clemmons Arena
11/22/2023 Jacksonville State - McDermott Center
11/25/2023 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center
11/26/2023 Jacksonville State - UTSA Convocation Center

