Jeremy Sochan's San Antonio Spurs take the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 124-99 loss to the Clippers, Sochan tallied eight points and eight rebounds.

In this article we will dive into Sochan's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-114)

Over 10.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+110)

Over 5.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+114)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the NBA last season, giving up 113.1 points per game.

The Clippers gave up 43.1 rebounds on average last year, 13th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Clippers were ranked 10th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 25 per game.

Allowing 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Clippers were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 29 8 8 1 0 0 0 10/29/2023 22 0 4 3 0 1 1

